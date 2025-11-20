WASHINGTON — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their deep commitment to the historic bonds of friendship and the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the United States, according to a joint statement issued Thursday at the conclusion of the Crown Prince’s official visit to Washington.

The visit was made in implementation of the directive of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and in response to the invitation of President Trump, within the framework of the longstanding Saudi–US relationship and its expanding strategic cooperation.

The Crown Prince concluded his official working visit to the United States from November 18 to 19, 2025.

President Trump received him at the White House, where the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. President Trump asked him to convey his greetings in return.

The two leaders held the Saudi–US Summit, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, reviewed developments of mutual concern, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across political, economic, defense, and technological fields.

Saudi attendees included Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Commerce Minister Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Finance Minister Mohammed Aljadaan, and Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

On the US side, attendees included Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The Crown Prince highlighted the positive outcomes of President Trump’s state visit to the Kingdom in May 2025, which elevated Saudi–US relations to an unprecedented level under the leadership of King Salman and President Trump.

The visit saw the signing of several agreements and frameworks, including the Strategic Defense Agreement, the AI Strategic Partnership, the joint declaration on completing negotiations on civil nuclear cooperation, the strategic framework for securing supply chains for uranium, permanent magnets and critical minerals, arrangements to facilitate and accelerate Saudi investments, financial and economic partnership arrangements, collaboration in capital markets, mutual recognition of US federal vehicle safety standards, and a memorandum of understanding in education and training.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also hosted a state dinner in honor of the Crown Prince, attended by senior US officials, congressional leaders, and business executives.

The Crown Prince and President Trump further participated in the US–Saudi Investment Forum, during which agreements and memoranda of understanding valued at approximately $270 billion were announced.

He also met with US House Speaker Mike Johnson and several members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

At the end of the visit, the Crown Prince expressed appreciation to President Trump for the warm welcome and generous hospitality.

President Trump conveyed his best wishes to King Salman and the Crown Prince, wishing the Saudi people continued progress and prosperity.

