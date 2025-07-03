AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has announced “exceptional” operational results for the first half 2025, demonstrating a growth of 24 per cent across all key performance indicators.

In a statement on Wednesday, ACT said it has delivered high performance during the first six months of 2025, handling a total of 468,062 TEUs, representing a 24 per cent increase compared to 377,456 TEUs in the same period of 2024.

“This strong momentum was further demonstrated in June 2025, where the terminal handled 80,172 TEUs, marking a 14.9 per cent increase over the 69,759 TEUs handled in June 2024,” it said.

Beyond container volumes, ACT said it has “efficiently served 293 vessels during the first half of the year compared to 200 vessels in the corresponding period of 2024.”

ACT said it also processed 281,585 truck transactions compared to 216,071 truck transactions during the same period last year, facilitating seamless cargo flow to and from Jordan and neighboring countries.

The company also said that it has experienced a 117 per cent increase in TEUs during the year's first half. “This dramatic growth underscores ACT's expanding role as a regional hub for the Levant, connecting Jordan to broader regional trade networks and reinforcing its position as the preferred gateway for the region.”

"These results reflect not only the strength of Jordan's trade position but also the exceptional dedication of our entire ACT team," said CEO of ACT Harald Nijhof.

Nijhof emphasised the strategic significance of these results, noting that "the 24 per cent growth in our first-half performance, combined with the remarkable 117% increase in transit cargo, demonstrates our strategic importance as a regional hub. We remain committed to supporting Jordan's economic growth and strengthening supply chains across the Levant through continued investment in our infrastructure and our people."

In the statement, ACT said it continues to focus on delivering reliable service, strengthening supply chains, and supporting national and regional trade through operational excellence and strategic infrastructure investment.

“The terminal's strong performance positions it well to capitalise on growing regional trade opportunities while maintaining its commitment to service excellence and supporting the economic development of Jordan and the broader Levant region.”

