AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, approved amendments to the 2025 regulation on fees and service charges of the Jordan Securities Commission, aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Amman Stock Exchange.

The amendments include reductions in trading fees and the Exchange’s annual licence renewal fee, measures expected to improve its share of trading revenues and support capital market institutions, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The decision comes as the Amman financial market records a notable recovery, with the Exchange index reaching its highest levels in more than 15 years over the past two months and surpassing the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008.

The Council of Ministers also approved the justifications for a draft regulation governing official spokespersons at ministries, government institutions and departments for 2025, ahead of its referral to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to complete the required legal procedures. The draft will be published on the Bureau’s website to solicit public feedback.

The proposed regulation aims to modernise the government communication framework by establishing a clear legislative structure for the work of official spokespersons, updating their roles and responsibilities, unifying communication mechanisms and enhancing coordination among public institutions.

Under the draft, the Ministry of Government Communication would serve as the primary technical reference authority for official spokespersons.

It also introduces structured technical and administrative linkages, along with periodic performance evaluations based on measurable indicators, to be conducted at least twice a year in coordination with the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission, he statement read.

The regulation also aims to enhance transparency and ensure the delivery of accurate information to the public, while countering misinformation. It outlines operational procedures, including the preparation of regular media plans, crisis communication management, engagement with media outlets, responses to journalists’ inquiries and monitoring of published content.

The Cabinet also approved the justifications for amendments to the 2025 regulation on the administrative organisation of the Ministry of Health, before its referral to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau. The amendments include the establishment of a new directorate for medical committees, with clearly defined responsibilities to support efficient technical and administrative performance.

The Cabinet decided to refer Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation Director General Abir Barakat Zuhair to retirement.

