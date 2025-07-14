AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday submitted its public encryption keys for the electronic passport to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), marking a “key milestone” in the Kingdom’s digital transformation efforts.

The handover took place during a special ceremony at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the event represents a “major” step in the implementation of Jordan’s e-passport project.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Canada Sabah Rafii represented the Kingdom during the handover ceremony, which was attended by ICAO Deputy Director of Aviation Security and Facilitation Sylvain Lefoyer.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smairat said that uploading the digital certificate to ICAO’s servers will allow member states in the Public Key Directory (PKD) to verify Jordanian e-passports electronically and in real time.

This will enhance global authentication systems and facilitate smoother border crossings for Jordanian passengers at airports and land ports in countries that participate in the directory, the minister added.

