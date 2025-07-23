Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, unveiled the airline’s ambitious plans for 2025, aiming to carry approximately 21.5 million passengers by the end of the year, more than double the number recorded in 2022.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Neves said the growth is underpinned by a major fleet expansion, with 18 new aircraft expected to be delivered before the year ends.

Two aircraft have already joined the fleet, with 16 more scheduled for delivery in the coming months. Having transported more than 10 million passengers during the first half of the year, the airline is on track to close 2025 with a fleet of between 115 and 120 aircraft.

Neves reviewed the airline’s upward performance trajectory, noting that Etihad Airways reached financial break-even in 2022, achieved a profit margin of 3 percent in 2023, and increased that to around 6 percent last year. This year, profit margins are expected to range between 7 and 8 percent.

He said the company is following a strategy of “gradually expanding margins each year” and is funding its growth through internal cash flows, contributing to sustainable financial performance.

On its global network, which is approaching 100 destinations, the CEO explained that the airline’s growth strategy is not limited to adding new routes, but also includes increasing frequencies on existing routes. Flights to destinations such as Frankfurt and Barcelona have doubled to twice daily, while Bangkok now receives five daily flights during peak periods.

He noted that around two-thirds of the increased capacity is allocated to existing destinations, with only one-third targeting new routes, highlighting the airline’s focus on strengthening its market position in established regions. Atlanta, for instance, launched with five weekly flights and now operates daily. New York, which had one daily flight 18 months ago, now operates two, and all western destinations are now served with daily flights.

Neves confirmed that Etihad Airways’ strategy through to 2030 focuses on strengthening its presence, particularly in markets within a four-hour flight radius, including India, Pakistan and the Middle East. The airline currently operates four daily flights to key destinations such as Colombo, Riyadh, Jeddah, Mumbai and Muscat, offering competitive flexibility in schedules that caters to diverse traveller segments. He added that the airline aims to offer at least two daily flights to all its destinations across Southeast Asia, Europe and the eastern United States.

In a step to redefine regional travel, Neves revealed that Etihad will take delivery of its first A321 Long Range aircraft this week in Hamburg. This will be the first narrow-body aircraft in the fleet to feature a first-class cabin with fully flat luxury seats, which he described as “the world’s best travel experience on a narrow-body aircraft.”

He affirmed that Zayed International Airport has the capacity to support this growth, with plans to grow the fleet to around 200 aircraft and serve between 38 and 39 million passengers by 2030, effectively doubling the company’s size over the next five years.

Neves praised the rapid development in Abu Dhabi, calling it an exceptional place to live and work. He noted that the capital’s population is growing at an annual rate of 7 percent – five to six times the global average – which is driving demand for travel and services. International events hosted by Abu Dhabi, including exhibitions and conferences, along with its expanding tourism and cultural sectors, are also contributing to increased travel demand to and from the capital.

He said, “We have doubled our flight capacity in Abu Dhabi in just two and a half years. This positions us as a major contributor to development, while also benefitting significantly from government investment in infrastructure and tourism.”

In response to a question on aircraft delivery challenges, Neves explained that Etihad had anticipated delays from manufacturers and structured its operational plans accordingly by accelerating the induction of leased aircraft and reintroducing seven A380 aircraft into service.

He concluded by stating that the airline is now more agile and better positioned to respond to market dynamics, as it continues advancing towards its vision of becoming the preferred airline for travellers by offering exceptional service, flexibility and smart expansion.