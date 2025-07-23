Doha: Hamad International Airport (DOH) recorded a stable performance in the first half of 2025, demonstrating operational resilience and agility.

This was supported by a rise in point-to-point travel to Doha, reflected by 2.3 percent increase in passenger traffic between January to June 2025.

The overall traffic remained steady with marginal fluctuations compared to the same period of 2024’s leap year.

Hamad International Airport served a total of 25.9 million passengers (-0.45 percent year-on- year), 1.2 million tonnes of cargo (-1.68 percent Y-o-Y), and over 136,000 aircraft movements (-1.71 percent Y-o-Y) in the first half of 2025.

These figures align with broader regional operating trends, and the surge in passenger traffic to Doha reaffirms its growing appeal as a tourism and business destination.

While numbers held steady, Hamad International Airport continued to focus on elevating the quality of each passenger’s experience.

Central to this was the recent airport expansion and the introduction of Concourses D and E, which increased the boarding bridges by 40% through 17 new contact gates equipped with self-boarding systems.

These upgrades reduced 350,000 bussing journeys and enabled smoother, more direct passenger movement from terminal to aircraft.

Hamad International Airport’s expansive terminal, integrates inclusive, passenger-focused features like hearing loops, barrier-free pathways, spacious seating areas, and dedicated assistance services like designated family lanes and e-gates for passengers with disabilities, supporting a more accessible and thoughtful travel experience.

Building on the natural calm of ORCHARD, the indoor tropical garden, the airport has introduced a permanent collection of art installations by renowned artists Gillie and Marc, offering a space for passengers to connect with nature and recognize the urgent need to protect endangered wildlife.

