AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture had lifted previously imposed restrictions on poultry meat imports from Brazil following the containment of the avian influenza threat, Assistant Secretary-General for Livestock Affairs at the ministry Musbah Tarawneh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Tarawneh said that Jordan had introduced restrictions on Brazilian chicken imports in June after a case of avian influenza was detected.

He noted that Jordan annually imports an average of 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of frozen chicken from Brazil, with most of these quantities going to the local restaurant sector.

Tarawneh stressed that the ministry's technical teams are “closely” monitoring the health situation in countries exporting animal products, reiterating that the ministry will not hesitate to take any necessary measures to protect public health and the agricultural sector.

In mid-June, the Ministry of Agriculture announced a suspension of imports of live poultry and non-heat-treated poultry products from Brazil, following reports of multiple cases of avian influenza there.

At the time, the ministry said that the suspension would remain in effect until the epidemiological situation in Brazil improved and reliable reports from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) confirmed that the outbreak was under control and that Brazilian veterinary authorities were complying with required preventive and monitoring procedures.

Brazil exported $10 billion worth of chicken meat last year, accounting for some 35 per cent of the global trade in the sector.

