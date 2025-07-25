AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni on Thursday chaired a follow-up meeting to review final preparations for the official launch of the Salt–Amman and Karak–Amman public transport routes, set to begin operations on July 31.

The launch marks the completion of the first phase of the intercity public transport restructuring project, which connects Amman to the centres of various governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Irbid–Amman and Jerash–Amman routes were officially inaugurated on July 1, 2020, with the Karak–Amman route operating on a pilot basis since then. With the upcoming addition of the Salt and Karak lines, the initial phase of the intercity network restructuring will be fully implemented.

During the meeting, Tahtamouni stressed that the intercity restructuring initiative represents a major milestone in the advancement of Jordan’s transport sector. "The project features modern buses equipped with electronic tracking systems, real-time monitoring, and automated fare collection. All buses will run at fixed intervals to ensure consistent and efficient service," she added.

Tahtamouni noted that the project is aimed at improving connectivity between Amman and the governorates, reducing dependence on private vehicles, and helping to ease traffic congestion.

She added that the successful completion of this phase marks a crucial step in the execution of the National Transport Strategy, which envisions a smart, integrated, and sustainable public transport system. The strategy is designed to support both economic and environmental goals while accommodating the country’s growing urban population.

