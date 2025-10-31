AMMAN — A new amendment to the Road Traffic Service Fees Regulation, published Thursday in the Official Gazette, introduced a toll on the Al Hurraneh–Omari route, one of the main highways connecting Amman with the Saudi border.

Under the amended regulation, a traffic service fee will be collected from each vehicle passing through the toll gate located between Qusayr Amra and Al Hurraneh in the direction of the Saudi border.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing set the toll at 850 fils for small vehicles and JD 2.5 for trucks and foreign cargo vehicles, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Government and military vehicles, as well as those belonging to the Public Security Directorate, Civil Defence and ambulance services, in addition to vehicles of official delegations and others specified by the minister, will be exempt from payment, according to the decision.

The ministry noted that toll fees can be paid through multiple methods, either in cash or via approved electronic payment systems.

The new toll road shortens the distance between the Omari border crossing and Amman by approximately 21 kilometres compared with the free route, leading to significant fuel savings, estimated at more than three times the toll fee, the ministry said.

It added that the implementation of the toll system is in line with the government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure quality, develop the national road network to support the commercial and tourism transport sectors, improve traffic efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.

