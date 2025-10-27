AMMAN — Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Sunday visited Queen Alia International Airport, where he reviewed the level of services provided to passengers and the airport’s operational procedures.

The visit was part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of services at the Kingdom’s vital transport facilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that the partnership between the government and the Airport International Group represents a “successful” model of public-private cooperation.

He noted that the collaboration contributes to the development of civil aviation and reinforces Jordan’s position as a regional hub for transport and tourism.

During the tour, Qatamin also examined the passenger experience from arrival to departure, assessing each stage of service to ensure procedures are fast, efficient, and seamless, with the aim of providing travellers a high-quality experience that reflects Jordan’s welcoming image.

The visit included the arrivals and departures areas, public service facilities, inspection equipment, and electronic gates.

Qatamin met with security personnel and the management of the Airport International Group, praising their efforts in ensuring smooth passenger flow and operating the airport to the highest international standards.

He stressed the importance of regularly evaluating services and providing additional facilities during peak periods to streamline arrival and departure procedures and enhance the travel experience for visitors and tourists.

The minister also discussed the airport’s upcoming projects, stressing the need for them to align with the requirements of all operational entities.

He highlighted that the group’s success depends on the efficiency of these entities, noting the importance of providing the necessary services and operational spaces to support their performance.

He also stressed the need to enhance the airport’s entrances and exits, streamline passenger flow, and upgrade public service facilities, while ensuring that hygiene and service areas are kept clean and sustainable to provide a safe and comfortable environment for both travellers and employees.

Qatamin highlighted the ministry’s ongoing commitment to closely collaborating with the group to support its efforts in continuously improving services and carrying out future projects aimed at expanding operations and attracting more travellers from around the world.

