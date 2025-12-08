AMMAN — Transport Minister Nidal Qatamin on Saturday discussed with French Ambassador to Jordan Franck Gellet ways to enhance cooperation in the transport sector, with a focus on strengthening technical and engineering partnerships.

During a meeting at the ministry, both sides reviewed opportunities to expand joint efforts supporting the development of transport projects in the Kingdom, according to a ministry statement.

Discussions included drawing on France’s advanced expertise in planning, improving services, and developing operational systems that facilitate the movement of goods and passengers.

Qatamin highlighted the longstanding Jordanian–French partnership, stressing the ministry’s commitment to deepening cooperation in a way that advances shared interests and helps Jordan benefit from successful international models in modernising its transport system, the statement read.

Gellet reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship and reiterated France’s readiness to expand cooperation in the sector and support efforts to upgrade infrastructure and enhance service efficiency, given transport’s central role in economic development and trade mobility.

Both sides agreed to continue coordination and follow up on avenues of cooperation aligned with Jordan’s transport priorities and the goal of strengthening the partnership in the coming period.

