MUSCAT - Oman is making steady and strategic progress in decarbonising its transportation sector as part of the nation’s broader transition towards a low-carbon future, according to a senior government official. From light vehicles and heavy trucking to shipping, port operations and aviation, the Sultanate of Oman is advancing a suite of green technologies and policy frameworks designed to cut emissions while positioning the country as a regional hub for clean mobility and sustainable fuels.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Hydrogen Ecosystems at the Energy Executive Circle on Sunday, Abdullah al Busaidy, Director General of the Oman Logistics Centre at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), outlined the multi-mode strategy shaping Oman’s transport decarbonisation road map. He said the Ministry is leading the design of the national green transportation framework, covering policy development, investment incentives and coordination with public- and private-sector partners.

“When we began developing the road map two years ago, the path forward for light vehicles was already very clear — we have moved decisively towards electric vehicles”, Al Busaidy said. “For heavy transport, the debate continues, which is why deeper engagement with the private sector has been essential. Sustainable decarbonisation must be commercial and feasible for operators and that requires collaboration”.

One of the Ministry’s earliest milestones has been the development and local manufacturing of a co-combustion truck technology that allows existing diesel fleets to be retrofitted to run on hydrogen as well. Trials conducted in Oman have demonstrated a 53% reduction in CO₂ emissions, a breakthrough that Al Busaidy said meets transition objectives without imposing additional operating costs on logistics companies.

The Ministry is also preparing to designate green transport corridors — particularly linking the ports in Suhar and Al Duqm with concession areas — to support heavy mobility and future hydrogen-ready logistics routes.

In the maritime sector, the Ministry is exploring the potential for green bunkering based on the use of green methanol for shipping. An agreement to this effect was signed by the Ministry with an international consortium — HIF EMEA, ACCIONA & Nordex Green Hydrogen and Al Meera Investment — to explore a large-scale project to produce and supply green methanol for ships in Dhofar Governorate. The initiative is expected to significantly advance Oman’s ambition to develop Dhofar Governorate as a major hub for green fuels and low-carbon bunkering in the Middle East.

Oman’s aviation sector is undergoing a parallel transformation. Al Busaidy announced the launch of the country’s first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) initiative, developed in collaboration with private-sector partner Bauer Nimr.

Additionally, the Sultanate of Oman is in the final stages of formally joining the Heavy Transport Decarbonisation Alliance, further strengthening international cooperation and knowledge exchange. “Our targets are clear, our commitment is firm and challenges always push us to find better solutions”, he added, emphasising localisation, collaboration and innovation as the three guiding pillars shaping the Ministry’s decarbonisation strategy.

The panel also featured industry leaders including Jürgen Rechberger of AVL List GmbH, Raul Ochagavia of ACCIONA Nordex Green Hydrogen, Ahmed al Abri of Hydrom, Anton Geers of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges; and Mohsin al Jabri of the Oman Net Zero Centre. The session was moderated by Siddiqa al Lawati, Advisor — Low Carbon Molecules at OQ.

