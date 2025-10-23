AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with PetraRide, a company specialising in smart transportation applications, to improve service quality for citizens and enhance transportation efficiency in the city.

ASEZA Chairman Shadi Majali said the agreement is part of the development transformation underway in Aqaba and serves as "a direct" implementation step within the authority’s new strategy, launched in May 2024.

The strategy aims to transform Aqaba into an integrated global destination based on modern management and smart technologies, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

Majali also emphasised that launching the first smart transportation project reflects ASEZA’s commitment to digital transformation and improving public services, particularly those that impact citizens’ daily lives, according to ASEZA statement.

Majali noted smart transportation is a key pillar in enhancing quality of life, boosting efficiency, and supporting tourism and investment two main components of the new strategy.

He stated, the move paves the way for "stronger" integration between the public and private sectors, a goal focused on ASEZA’s strategy to enhance development partnerships and achieve regional leadership in logistics and transport services.

He announced two additional agreements will be signed before the end of the year as part of ongoing efforts to translate Aqaba’s strategic vision into tangible projects that place citizens and visitors at the centre of development priorities.

PetraRide Director Iyad Bustanji said the agreement marks the beginning of the first official smart transportation system in Aqaba.

The company will operate a digital application allowing users to track drivers, view arrival times, make electronic payments and rate services, in addition to providing instant feedback.

The agreement is expected to help reduce congestion, improve daily commuting for students and workers, create new jobs in the transport and logistics sector and strengthen Aqaba’s position as a citizen- and investor-friendly smart city.

