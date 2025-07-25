AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Thursday issued an analytical report designed to bolster industrial export competitiveness and expand the national product's footprint in global markets.

The comprehensive report includes technical and regulatory requirements for entering several promising, non-traditional export destinations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The publication complements an earlier report, "Promising Markets for Jordanian Industry," which identified an estimated $7.4 billion in untapped export opportunities worldwide.

JCI Director General Hazem Rahahleh underscored the report's role in the chamber's strategy to build an "integrated" framework supporting export decision-making.

He stressed that global market success transcends "mere" product quality, hinging critically on manufacturers' capacity for international compliance and their grasp of market-specific legislation.

Rahahleh highlighted the JCI's commitment to enhancing its analytical and networking tools, in "direct" alignment with the national objectives articulated in Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

The report serves as a practical guide, empowering Jordanian industrialists to navigate the regulatory, health and technical prerequisites for market access, ultimately aiming to diversify and expand Jordan's export base geographically.

It provides focused insights into strategic and emerging markets, including the US, the EU, Kenya, Rwanda, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

It also analyses key sectors for competitive advantage include food products, chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

For the US market, the report highlights "essential" food export requirements, stressing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration, compliance with the Food Safety Modernisation Act (FSMA), implementation of the Foreign Supplier Verification Programme (FSVP), a food safety plan, and adherence to labelling mandates.

Regarding the EU, the report includes technical and environmental regulations governing chemical and plastic exports, such as traceability systems, packaging and environmental safety standards.

It also addresses specific requirements for certain food products like potato chips and dairy, including acrylamide reduction protocols and veterinary oversight, aligning with international Codex specifications.

In Africa, the report clarifies technical prerequisites for exports to Kenya and Rwanda, particularly for fertilisers and chemicals.

The East African Community (EAC) member states require adherence to unified technical standards, encompassing heavy metal testing, multi-language labelling, and local quality and registration certificates.

For Central Asian nations, the report includes procedures for exporting pharmaceuticals and medical devices to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The report includes mandatory registration with relevant health ministries and obtaining conformity certificates from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), alongside Uzbek language labelling and the implementation of digital tracking systems like "Asl Belgisi."

The report forms part of an ongoing series from the JCI's Studies and Strategies Department, designed to enable national industries to expand into international markets, thereby boosting the value-added contribution of exports to Jordan's Gross Domestic Product.

