AMMAN — Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali underlined that Aqaba possesses "advanced" capabilities and logistics infrastructure that qualify it to serve as a leading regional hub for transport and logistics services.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the launch of the Jordan International Exhibition and Conference for Shipping, Clearance and Logistics (JIFEX) Aqaba 2025, Majali said the event brings together, for the first time under one roof, the various specialties of handling, shipping, clearance, and logistics services.

He noted that this platform will enable comprehensive discussions on challenges, future aspirations and development plans, while strengthening networking among companies and institutions operating in this vital sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra,

According to Majali, organising JIFEX Aqaba 2025 reflects Aqaba’s "pivotal" role as an advanced economic and port zone with a strong infrastructure and strategic geographic location that makes it a key gateway for regional trade and a link between global markets.

The exhibition and conference will be held in Aqaba on December 16 for three days, with broad participation from major local, regional and international companies, as well as leading experts in transport, freight, clearance and logistics services.

Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) CEO Hussein Safadi stressed that the timing of the conference carries special significance and adds value to the Special Economic Zone.

He said the main objective is to reinforce Aqaba’s position as an "integrated" logistics, port and tourism hub.

Safadi added that Aqaba’s strategic location at the intersection of three continents enables it to play a central role in regional transit, particularly in supporting Iraq and Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

He noted that JIFEX will serve as a meeting point for logistics leaders and a platform for envisioning the industry’s future.

General Manager of International Promoters Company for marketing and organising exhibitions (IPCO) Raed Abu Saada, the event’s organiser, highlighted the importance of the conference.

He said it will provide a platform to showcase investment opportunities in the transport and logistics sector and to develop strategic partnerships among global, regional, and local companies.

Abu Saada added that the conference will feature presentations on the latest technological developments in freight, clearance and innovative logistics services, further strengthening the position of Jordan and Aqaba on the global trade map.

JIFEX Aqaba 2025 is expected to attract a wide audience of policymakers, investors and experts, contributing to the growth of the logistics sector in the Kingdom and reinforcing Aqaba’s status as a leading regional hub for transport and freight services.

