AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and OpenAI have signed a partnership agreement to support Siraj, an AI-powered educational assistant, developed by Jordanian experts to offer students and teachers an interactive learning experience enriched by generative-AI.

The collaboration follows the pilot launch of Siraj, an initiative of the National Council for Future Technology, developed in line with the vision and directives of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, to harness technology in advancing educational outcomes, according to a ministry statement.

The partnership seeks to enhance Siraj’s capabilities to deliver advanced, interactive learning experiences that promote understanding, analysis, and creativity among students across public schools, in alignment with the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.

The partnership will also provide tailored services for teachers and educational supervisors across Jordan, enabling them to share expertise and enhance classroom interaction within an integrated digital learning ecosystem.

OpenAI is working with governments and institutions around the world to support learning with tools like ChatGPT Edu and features like study mode⁠.

Students worldwide are already embracing the technology, and ChatGPT Edu is seeing early adoption at leading academic institutions, including Harvard University and Oxford University.

The agreement further underscores a joint commitment to high standards of reliability, data protection, and cybersecurity, supported by robust service-level agreements (SLAs) and strict governance measures that safeguard information integrity, safety, and user privacy.

In addition, the collaboration will support proper monitoring schema and data insights that will support data driven decision making, helping strengthen the quality and efficiency of Jordan’s educational system.

In October, the Ministry of Education launched the pilot phase of Siraj, which allows students and teachers to receive accurate, curriculum-aligned answers with direct references to official school textbooks.

During its pilot phase, more than 150,000 teachers and students have used Siraj, with over 900,000 interactions to date.

