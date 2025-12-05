AMMAN — A Jordanian parliamentary delegation visiting Brussels, headed by First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Khamis Atieh, met with Vice Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Palestine Matjaz Nemec for discussions on boosting cooperation and exchanging expertise on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Assistant Lower House Speaker Hala Jarrah underscored the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and commended the European Union’s support for civilian protection and for the Palestinian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jarrah noted that Jordan, for many years, hosted large numbers of refugees on behalf of the international community, most recently Syrians who now constitute around 20 per cent of the Kingdom’s population, placing significant pressure on infrastructure and resources.

She stressed the need to ensure continued support for UNRWA, which provides services for Palestinian refugees in Jordan, the West Bank, Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

In a separate meeting with the rapporteur of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Salem Omari said that Jordan’s economic situation is showing signs of improvement following the end of the Gaza war, emphasising the importance of sustained European support to bolster economic stability.

MP Adnan Mashouqah said that Jordan managed to overcome numerous challenges despite regional turbulence, stressing the importance of supporting the Kingdom in political, water, energy and administrative sectors.

MP Ayatollah Freihat expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the EU’s continued support, noting that the Kingdom maintained security and stability despite the regional crises affecting neighbouring states.

MP Othman Makhadmeh stressed the significance of upholding the ceasefire in Gaza, moving to the second phase of the agreement and expanding the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He also called for an end to violations in the West Bank, the cessation of settlement activity and the protection of Palestinians from settler attacks.

MP Amal Shuqran voiced her deep appreciation for the EU’s support to Jordan, noting that the Kingdom has received consecutive waves of refugee inflows, which affected the overall level of services in the country.

Senator Mohammad Najjar highlighted the need to enhance EU assistance to Jordan in the water and energy sectors, given the Kingdom’s acute water scarcity and the additional pressure caused by the number of refugees.

Senator Mahmoud Freihat reaffirmed the “strength” of Jordan–EU relations and praised the union’s vital role in supporting Jordan and advancing its development trajectory.

He called for continued economic support to the Kingdom in recognition of its key role in promoting regional security, and stressed the importance of unified efforts to achieve peace by advancing the two-state solution and ensuring a lasting ceasefire to preserve stability in the region.

The rapporteur said that the partnership between Jordan and the EU is witnessing “significant” progress, particularly in the scientific field, describing the meeting as an opportunity to exchange views and boost cooperation between both sides.

