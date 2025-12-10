AMMAN — The Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission (JFZIC) reported a "notable" increase in heavy machinery activity at the Zarqa Free Zone, with customs declarations climbing to 997 during the first eleven months of this year, up from 784 in 2024, a 27 per cent rise.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the JFZIC said the exported machinery spans a wide range of equipment, including bulldozers, various types of rollers, excavators, asphalt milling machines, dump trucks, cranes, asphalt mixers and pumps.

According to the Commission, the 2025 figures reveal a "shift" in market demand compared with last year. Some categories saw "substantial" growth while others declined, a trend largely driven by the renewed re-export movement toward the Syrian market.

Bulldozers recorded the highest activity, rising from 380 declarations in 2024 to 468 this year, with a combined total of 848. Excavators also saw an uptick, increasing from 92 to 143 declarations, while roller declarations dropped from 109 to 60, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Asphalt milling machines registered a slight increase, from 21 to 24, whereas dump truck declarations fell from 92 to 68. Cranes appeared in the records for the first time this year with 28 declarations.

One of the "most striking" jumps was in asphalt mixers, which surged from a single declaration last year to 151 in 2025. Meanwhile, pump declarations decreased from 89 to 55.

The JFZIC stressed that these figures offer a clear indication of market trends within the free zone and reflect broader activity in construction, energy, and road development sectors.

The Commission noted that tracking such data helps anticipate future demand for heavy equipment, both for national projects and for neighbouring markets.

