AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday inspected a number of health, educational, vocational and sports facilities in the districts of Rusiefeh, Hashimiyeh and Qasabeh as part of his ongoing field visits.

The tour included follow-ups on sites he had previously visited, as well as inspections of newly identified locations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

At Zarqa Government Hospital, and in the presence of the Minister of Health, the prime minister reviewed progress on the expansion of the intensive care unit and the increase in bed capacity, projects he had directed during a visit nearly two months ago.

He listened to feedback from patients and staff, directing the establishment of a cardiac surgery unit, the provision of a designated waiting area for visitors, and the acceleration of scheduled maintenance works to enhance services provided to citizens.

In Rusiefeh, Hassan visited Jabal Al Amir Faisal Basic School, where he had previously instructed a comprehensive maintenance plan covering several government schools in the region.

Accompanied by the Minister of Education, the premier reviewed the school’s current condition. Serving more than 1,500 students across 27 classrooms operating in two shifts, the school recently underwent complete maintenance works, including the installation of a solar energy system and the construction of a five-a-side playground.

The Prime Minister directed additional upgrades, including new student facilities, playgrounds, open spaces and a garden, and instructed that these facilities be made available to the local community during public holidays.

In Hashimiyeh District, the prime minister visited the Hashimiyeh Vocational Training Institute, accompanied by the Minister of Labour, where he was briefed on the vocational programmes offered and their impact on trainees’ skills and employment prospects.

He stressed the need to update training tracks to align with technological advancements and labour-market needs, and to strengthen coordination between vocational graduates and private-sector employers.

According to officials, the institute graduates more than 250 trainees annually, with an employment rate exceeding 80 percent, and operates 15 training workshops in fields including refrigeration and air-conditioning, mechanics, electricity and energy.

In Jannaah, Qasaba Zarqa, Hassan visited the municipal stadium, which includes a FIFA-standard main pitch, two five-a-side fields and jogging tracks, serving more than 500,000 residents. He directed a full maintenance plan for all three pitches and a study to refurbish the stands to support youth and sports activity in the community.

Also in Jannaah, and in the presence of the Minister of Local Administration, the Prime Minister inspected Soldier Park, directing its rehabilitation and the improvement of services and facilities, and ordering that it be opened permanently to visitors. The park currently operates partially during daytime hours.

The prime minister was accompanied on the tour by the Governor of Zarqa.

