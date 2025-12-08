AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is due to hold a Jordanian-European summit in Amman on 8 January 2026 with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a Royal Court statement.

Talks at the summit will cover ways to deepen political and economic cooperation between Jordan and the European Union, within the framework of the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed in January 2025. The leaders will also discuss the latest regional and international developments.

