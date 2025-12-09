AMMAN — The Board of Directors of the Jordanian Businessmen Association met Monday with Japanese Ambassador Asari Hideki to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between Jordan and Japan, and the establishment of a joint Jordanian-Japanese Business Council. According to a statement issued by the association, Chairperson Ayman Alawneh stressed the importance of forming the council early next year to open communication channels between business leaders, facilitate investment, and enhance trade relations between the two countries. Alawneh highlighted the Jordanian business community’s commitment to advancing economic ties and following up on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II’s visit to Tokyo, which offers opportunities to deepen cooperation in economic and commercial sectors. He added that stronger trade links with Japan would open new markets for Jordanian companies and attract Japanese investments, emphasising the value of exchanging expertise and fostering partnerships to serve the mutual interests of both nations. Hideki underscored the significance of the King’s visit, noting Jordan’s role as a key economic partner in the region.

He welcomed the proposed Business Council as a platform to enhance collaboration in investment, trade, and tourism between the two countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

