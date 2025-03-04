AMMAN: New company registrations increased 12 per cent in the first two months of 2025, with 1,308 new entities incorporated compared to 1,165 during the same period last year, the latest Companies Control Department (CCD) report showed on Monday.

Limited liability companies (LLCs) dominated new registrations, accounting for 74.3 per cent of newly established entities with 972 companies formed during January and February, where these LLCs represented over JD20 million in registered capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of company dissolutions and deregistrations dropped significantly, falling 59 per cent to 188 companies compared to 459 in the same period of 2024.

Total registered capital for new companies exceeded JD34 million, while net capital increases reached some JD66 million, representing a 65 per cent year-on-year growth.

Capital restructuring activity showed 47 companies reducing their capital by JD66.5 million, while 336 companies implemented capital increases totaling nearly JD132 million.

These figures suggest improving investor confidence and business formation momentum in the early months of 2025, despite ongoing regional economic challenges, according to Petra.

