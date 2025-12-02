AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein inaugurated on Monday a business incubator affiliated with the College of Advanced Vocational Training (CAVT) at its Irbid–Female Branch, a space dedicated to supporting emerging entrepreneurial projects.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the services provided by the incubator to develop beneficiaries’ projects within an environment that supports innovation and is responsive to evolving market needs, according to a Royal Court statement.

The incubator provides the participants of eligible projects with intensive practical training in business development, marketing and financial management, as well as legal and technical advice.

A number of participants in the incubator’s first cohort presented their projects, having benefited from the support provided in various fields.

His Royal Highness then visited CAVT’s branch in Hakama, and was briefed on its technical and vocational training programmes, which employ the latest devices and equipment to simulate real work environments and qualify trainees.

The Crown Prince listened to a briefing by CAVT CEO Ammar Gharaibeh, who explained that CAVT’s seven branches, including the business incubator at the Irbid–Female Branch, are supported by the German government through the KfW Development Bank, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, and the Crown Prince Foundation.

CAVT’s branch in Hakama currently has 433 male and female trainees in 33 specialisations within the technical and vocational diploma programmes, the statement said.

His Royal Highness toured the branch’s facilities, visited a number of training workshops, and spoke with students about their experiences at the college.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Corporation Chairman Khaled Bakkar, Germany’s Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and KfW Development Bank Country Director Matthias Schmidt-Rosen.

