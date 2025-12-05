AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday said that developing laboratories offering integrated services in quality assurance, testing, and accreditation in the energy sector aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision and with His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to empower national institutions and enhance the efficiency of vital sectors.

He noted that the new laboratories employ internationally accredited analytical technologies and operate according to the highest global standards of quality and safety, enabling the sector to keep pace with rapid technological and industrial changes, according to a ministry statement.

Kharabsheh made the remarks during the inauguration of the new Jordan Oil Terminals Company (JOTC) laboratory for petroleum derivatives and petrochemicals.

The ceremony was attended by the ministers of industry and environment, as well as a number of officials and representatives of the public and private sectors.

He said the facility represents an important addition to national infrastructure supporting the energy sector, contributing to improved reliability and accuracy in specialised laboratory testing.

The minister stressed that public–private partnerships remain a key pillar of sustainable development, improving service quality and creating a competitive environment that strengthens Jordan’s position in the region.

JOTC Director General Ashraf Rawashdeh said the laboratory marks a major milestone in the company’s development, reflecting its commitment to operational efficiency and innovation in the energy sector.

He added that the opening aligns with the company’s strategic vision to enhance its local and regional standing by advancing its technical services and expanding its operations in the oil and gas sector.

Rawashdeh said the specialised laboratories will provide high-precision testing services for petroleum derivatives and petrochemicals, enhancing the company’s technical capabilities, improving service quality and opening new avenues for cooperation with industrial and research institutions across the region.

The laboratories offer integrated services in quality assurance, testing and accreditation, using advanced analytical technologies and international safety standards.

JOTC partnered with Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, to provide specialised technical expertise and ensure the facility operates according to global best practices.

