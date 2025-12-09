The 19th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum, held under the theme “Catalysing Competitiveness through Strategic Partnerships,” kicks off in Bahrain and continues until December 11.

The forum is held under the patronage of, and opened by, Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bapco Energies, reported BNA.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Thunayan Al Saud, Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and a number of senior officials, along with broad participation from representatives of regional and international industrial entities.

Shaikh Nasser emphasised that Bahrain's hosting of this global industrial event for the first time represents an important milestone in the development of the Kingdom's energy sector and consolidates its position as a regional hub capable of hosting major international events.

He noted that the forum reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance innovation and sustainability and build an industrial ecosystem that is better equipped to cope with rapid global changes.

"In the Kingdom of Bahrain we believe in the importance of building effective partnerships that bring together industry leaders, policymakers, experts and young people, opening up new horizons for the development of the petrochemical and chemical sectors and supporting the exchange of knowledge and expertise. This forum is a leading platform that contributes to the formulation of innovative visions to continue driving industrial development in the region", Shaikh Nasser said.

Shaikh Nasser also added that holding this specialised exhibition, with the participation of more than 300 international companies, reflects the growing status of the Kingdom of Bahrain as a major destination for showcasing industrial innovations and advanced technologies in the petrochemical and chemical sectors, emphasised that the exhibition strengthens communication with leading companies, the exchange of experiences and building quality partnerships among participants.

The opening ceremony featured a speech by Abdulrahman Al Fageeh, Chairman of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) and CEO and Board Member of SABIC, followed by a speech by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs.

During the ceremony, the winner of the seventh edition of the GPCA legacy Award was announced, which was won by the late Dr. Ibrahim bin Salamah, Former Vice Chairman and Managing Director of SABIC.

The award was received by his family on his behalf. A short film on his career and contributions was then screened.

Abdulwahab Al Sadoun, Secretary General of the GPCA, also delivered a speech in which he noted the importance of the award and praised the contributions of the late Dr. Ibrahim bin Salamah throughout his career.

The forum features the participation of leading experts and specialists from around the world to discuss key trends and challenges in the chemicals sector, including digital transformations and geopolitical developments, and to review practices and initiatives that support innovation and sustainability.

In addition, the GPCA Youth Forum provides a platform for direct communication with industry leaders and exploring promising opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

The forum also includes several side events and initiatives, including the Start-up Nexus, which is dedicated to supporting start-ups, the third edition of the GPCA's Solutions XChange programme, the GPCA's Sustainability Pavilion, and the accompanying exhibition, with the participation of more than 300 companies from around the world showcasing the latest technologies and studies related to the sector.

