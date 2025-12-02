AMMAN — Jordan’s national exports to the European Union (EU) rose by 39.3 per cent during the first nine months of 2025, according to foreign trade figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The value of exports to EU countries reached JD436 million, up from JD313 million in the same period last year.

Italy topped the list of EU destinations for Jordanian exports, with shipments rising to JD141 million compared with JD39 million a year earlier, an increase of 261.5 per cent, according to the statement.

Imports from the EU also increased, reaching JD2.35 billion from January to September, compared with JD2.143 billion in the same period of 2024, marking a 9.7 per cent rise.

Germany remained Jordan’s largest EU import partner, with imports totalling JD502 million, up slightly from JD492 million last year.

Key Jordanian exports to the EU include garments, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, chemical products and various agricultural items.

Major imports from EU countries consist of vehicles, industrial machinery and equipment, medical and pharmaceutical products, chemical materials and electrical and electronic devices, in addition to food products.

A member of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan Mohammad Samadi told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the noticeable growth in exports reflects improved competitiveness of Jordanian products and their ability to access new markets within the bloc.

He said the European market remains one of the most important opportunities for Jordan in the coming period, given the increasing demand for Jordanian goods, particularly garments, chemical products and fertilisers.

Samadi added that both the commercial and industrial sectors have begun to see positive outcomes from trade agreements between Jordan and the EU. Sustaining export growth, he said, requires continued support for national industries, enhanced competitiveness and streamlined export procedures.

He also noted that despite the rise in EU imports, they provide essential input to the local market, especially in industrial equipment and pharmaceutical and technological products, helping improve local production quality and support supply chains.

