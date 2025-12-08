The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed an agreement with Arabian Agricultural Services Company (Arasco) to establish a new logistics facility for storage and distribution at an investment of SAR200 million ($53.2 million) at the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

According to Mawani, the key facility, which will come up on a 40,000 sq m area, will help bolster food security in the kingdom while increasing the port capacity.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to solidify the kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.

This contract further strengthens Mawani’s ongoing efforts to boost the efficiency of national supply chains and optimise operations at King Abdulaziz Port.

The investment is designed to bolster King Abdulaziz Port's capabilities in grain unloading and storage by constructing warehouses capable of handling up to 100,000 MT, it added.

