AMMAN — Water Minister Raed Abu Soud on Thursday met with UNICEF Representative to Jordan Marc Rubin and Deputy Representative Shairose Mawji, in the presence of senior water officials, to discuss cooperation and challenges facing the sector. According to a ministry statement, Abu Soud reviewed the country’s water situation, particularly amid fluctuating rainfall, rising demand and the impacts of climate change, all of which have contributed to a significant strain on available water resources.

He called for accelerating international support to secure the necessary funding for projects that meet water needs across all regions, thereby improving supply for both citizens and refugees in camps. The minister also expressed appreciation to UNICEF and its staff for their efforts to enhance the quality of services provided in host communities. Rubin reaffirmed UNICEF’s ongoing cooperation with the water sector, noting that the ministry’s experience serves as a model at both regional and international levels.

