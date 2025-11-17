AMMAN — The long-term seasonal rainfall total has risen to 4 per cent of the annual average of 8.1 billion cubic meters, according to the Ministry of Water.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that 1.8 million cubic metres of rainwater flowed into the Kingdom’s dams during the recent depression that began Thursday evening.

The Wala Dam received the largest share, about 400,000 cubic metres, increasing its storage to 5.3 per cent of its full capacity of 25 million cubic metres.

Rainfall amounts varied across the rest of the dams, with no inflow recorded at the Wihdeh Dam on the northern borders with Syria.

Overall storage in the main dams now stands at 43 million cubic metres, 15 per cent of their 288.128-million-cubic-meter capacity, down from 57 million cubic meters, or 20 per cent, at the same time previously.

