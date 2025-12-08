AMMAN — Dams across the Kingdom received 3.6 million cubic metres of water during the spell of atmospheric instability that affected the country on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Ministry of Water.

The inflow boosted total dam storage to 49.5 million cubic metres, equivalent to 17.2 per cent of their overall capacity of 288.128 million cubic metres.

In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry said the season’s rainfall has reached 12.5 per cent of the long-term annual average of about 8.1 billion cubic metres. Aqaba recorded the highest rainfall during the recent weather event, with 36.9 millimetres.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

