AMMAN — Inspection campaigns conducted from the beginning of 2025 until early November 2025 have saved around 31.5 million cubic metres of water, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the campaigns resulted in sealing 68 illegal wells, the dismantling of 11,519 unauthorised main water lines, and the confiscation of 22 illegal drilling rigs.

Authorities also removed 2,653 violations along the King Abdullah Canal, in addition to 79 on Treasury lands, 119 in the Khirbeh Al Samra area, and seized 182 illegal water tankers.

The ministry added that these efforts led to saving 7.2 million cubic metres of water in the King Abdullah Canal, 23.4 million cubic metres in the Miyahuna network, 600,000 cubic metres in the Yarmouk system, and 200,000 cubic metres in Aqaba, reflecting positively on the water supply across various regions.

Those who abuse water carriers and mains, wastewater, pumping, purification or desalination stations; or who cause the pollution of water resources, pipes or stations used for drinking water; and those that dig or are involved in the digging of wells without obtaining a licence face a jail term of up to five years and fines up to JD7,000, according to the current laws.

In addition, violators of water and wastewater projects are jailed for up to three years and fined up to JD5,000, according to the amended Water Authority of Jordan Law. All penalties stipulated under the new law are to be doubled in the case of repeat offences.

Also, the Kingdom is the second poorest country in terms of water in the world.

