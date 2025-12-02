AMMAN – Zarqa’s commercial re-exports reached JD40.6 million in November, according to Zarqa Chamber of Commerce Chairman Hussein Shreim, based on certificates of origin issued by the Chamber and its Zarqa Free Zone office.

A total of 386 certificates were issued during the month, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shreim said automobiles and auto components continued to anchor the city’s outbound trade, reflecting Zarqa’s role as a key hub for the regional vehicle re-export market.

Other major categories included construction inputs, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals, food products, apparel and jewelry, consumer electronics, furniture and stationery.

November’s figure represented a decline from October’s JD52 million, indicating weaker transactional volumes through the free zone.

Exports remained "significantly" above the JD24.5 million registered in the same month last year, pointing to a "strong" annual pathway for Zarqa’s re-export activity.

