Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of India signed an executive programme, a document and four memoranda of understanding in Muscat on Wednesday within the framework of the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to Oman.

The agreements include a joint maritime vision document, an executive programme for cooperation in millet cultivation and innovation in food and agricultural industries, and four memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the fields of maritime heritage and museums, scientific research and innovation, skills development, and agriculture and related sectors, between Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

On behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, the signatories included H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, H E Isa bin Saleh al Shibani, Ambassador of Oman to India, and Zakaria bin Abdullah al Saadi, CEO of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On behalf of the Government of India, the signatories included Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E GV Srinivas, Ambassador of India to Oman, and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

