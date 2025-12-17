HAMBURG - Jordan's state ‍grain ‍buyer has issued an international tender ​to buy up to 120,000 metric tons ⁠of milling wheat which can be ⁠sourced from ‌optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for the ⁠submission of price offers in the tender is December 23.

A new announcement had been expected ⁠by traders after Jordan made ​no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 ‍tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in ​the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments in 2026 between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

These are the same shipment periods as sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan ⁠has also issued a ‌separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley ‌which ⁠closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in ⁠Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)