Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Jordan served 4,406,690 passengers in the first half of 2025, marking a 6 per cent growth over H1 2024.

This increase was fueled by the return of regional and European routes and heightened travel during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

However, QAIA experienced a 16.6 per cent decrease in June 2025 due to regional tensions and flight disruptions.

In H1 2025, QAIA experienced a significant rebound in airline activity, with the resumption of services by several carriers and the introduction of new airlines and routes.

The airport also saw a significant rebound in airline activity, with flyadeal and Ajet resumed operations, Royal Jordanian expanded its global network, and Libyan Wings and SunExpress commenced operations.

A key sustainability milestone was the inauguration of the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm in April, which generates over 10.5 GWh of electricity annually and reduces approximately 12,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

In January, ground handlers Menzies Aviation and Aviation Handling Services opened a second 8,000 sqm air cargo facility, doubling QAIA's cargo handling capacity and creating new employment opportunities.

QAIA's commitment to customer satisfaction was reaffirmed in March when it was named the 'Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East' for the second time, following the successful renewal of Level 3 of the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation in February.

The airport also signed a strategic agreement with Extime JCDecaux Airport to deploy innovative and sustainable advertising solutions.

The Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) initiated a new round of vocational training courses via its 'Hirfati' training center, registering a 20 per cent increase in applications.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the past six months, Nicolas Deviller, Jordan Airport International Group CEO, stated, “The first half of 2025 emphasises the enduring strength of QAIA as a vital national asset and a cornerstone of Jordan’s air transport sector.

In the face of regional adversity, we remained focused on growing our traffic and delivering impactful projects, innovative enhancements and passenger-centric services that uphold the highest international standards and shape QAIA into a welcoming airport that feels like home. With the steadfast support of our employees, partners and stakeholders, we are confident that the foundations laid during this period will drive success throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.”

