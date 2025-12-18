The Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA) in Ibadan is officially back in business for scheduled commercial operations. This follows a formal approval by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), signaling a major milestone for travel and commerce in Oyo State.

In a letter dated December 16, 2025, addressed to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the NCAA confirmed the issuance of a provisional interim operational permit. This move transitions the airport from strictly non-scheduled (charter) flights to a fully operational hub for scheduled airline services.

The NCAA’s decision was based on an extensive review of; Updated safety-critical facilities, New operational arrangements, Strict mitigation measures currently in place at the aerodrome.

The approval is a direct result of the Oyo State Government’s aggressive push to upgrade the Alakia-based airport to international status. Key infrastructure improvements that paved the way for this permit include; Runway Expansion: Significant extension and widening of the runway to accommodate larger aircraft, Safety Lighting, the construction of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage facility and a new Protocol Lounge, amongst others.

According to the letter sighted by newsmen, the NCAA said it gave the approval after reviewing the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements and mitigation measures, which followed recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by FAAN.

It added that it had granted approval for non-scheduled operations in an earlier letter.

The letter reads in part: “The Authority refers to its earlier correspondence Ref. No: NCAA/DAAS/TECH/008/VOL 1/173 dated 12th December, 2025, regarding the operational status of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, and the temporary approval granted for non-scheduled operations.

“Following recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by FAAN subsequent to the issuance of the above referenced letter, the Authority has reviewed the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements, and mitigation measures currently in place.

“In view of the above, and pursuant to the provisions of Nig.CARs Part 12, Volume I (2023), I am directed to convey the Authority’s approval for the issuance of provisional interim operational permit for the commencement of scheduled flight operations at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.”

The NCAA declared that the provisional interim permit would be subjected to strict compliances with salient work plan conditions, including full operationalisation of emergency response arrangements.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

