Abu Dhabi Airports has expanded its network with the launch of AirSial’s direct flights between Abu Dhabi and two of Pakistan’s largest cities.

The new services, three times weekly to the historic walled city of Lahore and four times weekly to the capital city of Islamabad, reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to broadening its global connectivity and underscores the growing economic and social bonds between the UAE and Pakistan.

The inaugural flight, arriving at Zayed International Airport (AUH), offers more options to the Pakistani community in the UAE, as well as enhancing trade and tourism potential between both countries. The link also highlights Abu Dhabi’s standing as a major global aviation hub.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to welcome AirSial to Zayed International Airport. This new route aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s travel and trade connections, as well as expand access, deepen global connectivity and support the travel needs of diverse communities, including the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and beyond.”

Fazal Jilani, Chairman AirSial, said: “The launch of our direct flights to Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance regional connectivity. This new route provides a vital and convenient bridge for the Pakistani community and businesses, strengthening the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the UAE.”

