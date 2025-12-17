Muscat – Oman’s budget carrier SalamAir launched direct flights between Muscat and Abha in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries and supporting tourism exchanges with the kingdom’s Aseer region.

The inaugural service was marked by a ceremony at Muscat International Airport, attended by H E Ibrahim Saad Ibrahim bin Bishan, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Oman, along with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority and representatives of SalamAir and its partners.

Abha is the main gateway to the Aseer region, located in the Sarawat mountain range along the Red Sea. The region is a key tourism destination in Saudi Arabia, known for its varied landscapes, moderate climate and cultural heritage. Ongoing development and environmental protection initiatives have enhanced its appeal as a year-round destination.

The new direct route is expected to support tourism flows and travel exchanges between Oman and Aseer, particularly during the summer season and major tourism events.

Stephen Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said the year-round operation of flights to Abha, the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, reflects its strategy to expand regional connectivity within the GCC. He said the route also supports economic, social and cultural links between Oman and Saudi Arabia, while offering passengers additional travel options.

Hatim al Harbi, CEO of the Tourism Destinations Sector at Aseer Region Development Authority, said the launch highlights the region’s growing tourism potential and strengthens cooperation with Oman. According to Harbi, Aseer is ready to welcome Omani visitors with integrated tourism experiences.

Ahmed al Ibrahim, Vice-President of Aviation at the Saudi Tourism Authority, said the Muscat–Abha service enhances partnerships and improves access to Aseer for regional markets.

SalamAir will operate four weekly flights on the Muscat–Abha route, offering connections to its wider network across India, the Gulf and Salalah via its Muscat hub.

