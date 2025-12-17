Muscat: Oman Airports said that it is aggressively working on strategies to attract more foreign airlines to start operations in the Sultanate.

Speaking to the Observer, Eng Ahmed al Amri, said, "We have such an aggressive plan to attract new airlines to the Sultanate of Oman, who will only come if there is a demand. We are trying to stimulate the markets from both ends to have a demand in place. We are talking to operators in different countries trying to secure charter flights to start with, and also normal scheduled services, if the demand is, is being established."

On the focus markets, he said, "We have a focus on the Chinese market, and we are also exploring Eastern Europe and Russia.

The recent launch of China Eastern services was a first step in that direction.

"It's it's only the beginning, and we are trying to do our level best to increase the number of flights going to China, not necessarily from Beijing itself, but also from other major cities."

It may be noted that 5,13,159 international and 1,040,811 domestic passengers used Oman Airports in the first 10 months of 2025, from 36,272 international and 7,127 domestic flights.

