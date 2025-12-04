Etihad Airways is preparing for one of its busiest winter travel seasons to date, with December expected to welcome more than 2 million guests through Abu Dhabi as travellers celebrate the festive season.

While UAE residents take advantage of extended school holidays to travel, the capital’s expanding cultural and leisure offerings are attracting visitors from around the world.

The strong demand reflects Abu Dhabi’s rising appeal as a global destination and Etihad’s accelerated network growth throughout 2025.

With newly launched routes, additional frequencies across high-demand markets, and enhanced connectivity through Zayed International Airport, guests flying to or transiting through Abu Dhabi this December will benefit from a smooth, efficient, and well-coordinated airport experience.

Etihad continues to enhance the end-to-end journey in collaboration with its airport partners, ensuring guests enjoy reliable and seamless travel throughout the peak season.

To support an even more convenient journey, Etihad encourages guests to take advantage of the airline’s digital services, early check-in options, and Abu Dhabi City Check-In facilities, all designed to reduce waiting times and make travel easier for families, holidaymakers and those in transit.

