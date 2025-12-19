KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways announced cancelling its flights KU675 and KU677 from Kuwait International Airport to Dubai, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, due to unstable weather conditions.



Both flights will be rescheduled and their passengers will be updated on the new schedules, KAC said on its X account.

The national flag carrier advised the passengers to understand the emergency conditions and contact its customer service center via the following phone numbers: 0096524345555 - 009651802050 or the extension No. 171.

