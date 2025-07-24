AMMAN — Sales of petroleum derivatives in Jordan reached 1,761.7 million litres during the first half of 2025, up from 1,747.5 million litres during the same period in 2024, marking a 0.8 per cent increase, according to figures from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The data also showed mixed trends across fuel categories. Sales of 90-octane gasoline declined by 2.8 per cent, dropping from 769.9 million litres to 748.4 million litres. In contrast, sales of 95-octane gasoline rose by 6.7 per cent, from 70.8 million litres to 75.6 million litres, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Diesel sales also recorded a notable increase, rising from 846.0 million litres to 888.1 million litres, a 5.0 per cent increase. Kerosene sales, however, registered a sharp decline of 18.3 per cent, falling from 60.7 million litres to 49.6 million litres.

