Oil prices edged higher on Friday but were poised for a second ⁠straight weekly decline as a potential supply glut and prospects of a Russia-Ukraine ⁠peace deal limited ‌gains on concerns over disruptions from a blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers.

Brent crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4%, ⁠at $60.07 a barrel by 1230 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $56.35.

On a weekly basis, the Brent and WTI benchmarks were down 1.7% and 1.9% respectively.

Analysts ⁠are widely projecting a global ​glut in oil supply next year, boosted by increased output from the OPEC+ producer group as ‍well from the United States and other producers.

"That we're staying down at these levels ​indicates that the market is awash with oil right now," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "There's enough oil to mitigate any disruptions."

Uncertainty over how the U.S. would enforce U.S. President Donald Trump's intent to block sanctioned tankers from entering and leaving Venezuela tempered geopolitical risk premiums, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said on Friday.

Venezuela, which pumps about 1% of global oil supplies, on Thursday authorised two unsanctioned cargoes to set sail ⁠for China, said two sources familiar with Venezuela's ‌oil export operations.

Optimism over a potential U.S.-led Ukraine peace deal also eased supply risk concerns, Sycamore said.

However, Bank of America analysts said they ‌expect lower oil prices ⁠to curb supply, which could stop prices from going into freefall.

