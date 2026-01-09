PHOTO
BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, bolstered by higher oil prices and continued Chinese demand for U.S. supplies.
Wheat and corn were also poised for their weekly gains as traders adjusted positions before Monday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report and monitored crop conditions across the U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.24% to $10.63-3/4 a bushel by 0216 GMT. Soyoil gained 0.51% to 49.7 cents per pound.
* CBOT wheat was flat at $5.18 a bushel. Corn fell 0.11% to $4.45-1/2 a bushel.
* Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday, supported by concerns over supply disruptions in Venezuela and unrest in Iranian, which also helped lift soyoil prices. Soyoil often tracks crude because it is used in biofuel as a substitute for fossil fuel.
* On Thursday, the USDA confirmed that exporters sold 132,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China. Traders said there was talk of bigger sales.
* Increasing competition from Brazil, which is expected to harvest a record crop, capped soybean price gains.
* Traders are anticipating the release on Monday of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, including estimates for winter wheat plantings and last year's corn and soybean harvests.
* Analysts expect the USDA to estimate farmers planted 32.413 million acres of winter wheat for harvest in 2026, down from 33.153 million acres planted for harvest in 2025, according to a Reuters poll.
* In exporter Argentina, dry weather since last month has damaged 2025-26 corn crops in western Buenos Aires province, though significant rain was forecast in coming days, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.
* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soyoil.
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)