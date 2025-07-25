AMMAN — The ICT Association of Jordan (int@j), in collaboration with the Dutch organisation PUM and the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA), on Thursday hosted a workshop aimed at facilitating the entry of Jordanian companies into the Dutch and European markets.

The two-day workshop, which was attended by 22 Jordanian information technology companies, aligns with int@j's ongoing efforts to boost its role as a bridge to connect Jordanian tech firms with international markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The programme featured specialised sessions on Dutch market regulations, sales and marketing practices, legal compliance, and partnership matching.

It also provided individual consultations for each participating company, with additional follow-up sessions and planned field visits to the Netherland.

CEO of int@j Nidal Bitar said that the association seeks to deliver "significant" added value to its members by opening doors to Jordanian technology companies, particularly towards markets with "tangible" potential like the Netherlands.

First Secretary for Economic and Water Affairs at the Dutch embassy in Jordan Mariska Lammers highlighted that supporting Jordan's technology sector bolsters bilateral relations and empowers youth through entrepreneurship and the creation of high-value job opportunities.

PUM Director in Jordan Jos Backer noted that the programme aims to integrate Dutch expertise with Jordanian innovation to foster sustainable growth in both markets.

For his part, Director General of JEBA Hussam Saleh said that establishing a connection between Jordan and the European Union via the Netherlands would generate a “tangible” economic impact.

During the workshop, participants explored practical strategies designed to effectively and methodically prepare Jordanian companies for the Dutch market.

Discussions also covered mechanisms for entering the wider European market, including legal and regulatory procedures for company establishment, compliance requirements, and key considerations for taxation and intellectual property, as well as practical guidance on company registration in the Netherlands was also provided.

During the sessions, topics focused on the best practices for service delivery and contract execution, particularly in areas such as outsourcing, software development, managed services, and consulting, in addition to providing practical examples and success stories from similar companies.

