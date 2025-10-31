AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat on Thursday received Director General of the Syrian Postal Corporation Emad Alden Hamad and his accompanying delegation at the ministry’s headquarters.

The delegation is on an official visit to the Jordan Post Company to learn about Jordan’s experience in electronic financial and postal services, digital platforms and digital transformation processes.

The meeting was attended by the ministry’s Secretary General Samira Zoubi and Director General of Jordan Post Hanadi Tayeb, according to a ministry statement.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed potential areas of cooperation in digital postal services, e-commerce, postal connectivity between the two countries, as well as opportunities for developing logistics services and exchanging technical and administrative expertise in this vital sector.

Smeirat highlighted the importance of cooperation and exchange of expertise between Jordan and Syria in the fields of digital economy and postal services, which, he said, contribute to improving service quality, operational efficiency and expanding their reach to better serve citizens in both countries.

He noted that Jordan has made significant progress in developing its national postal system in line with the country’s digital transformation goals, enhancing the efficiency of operations and the quality of services provided to citizens.

For his part, Hamad commended the progress achieved by Jordan’s postal sector and the efforts exerted to develop digital and logistics services, expressing his keenness to strengthen technical cooperation and exchange expertise with Jordan Post.

The visit comes as part of an official programme aimed at gaining insights into Jordan’s experience in modernising postal services and adopting digital solutions, while strengthening frameworks for joint cooperation in this vital field.

