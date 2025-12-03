Arab Finance: The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistani company GIDS as part of ongoing efforts to expand cooperation in defense-industry technologies, as per a statement.

Chairman of the AOI Mokhtar Abdel Latif said the organization is interested in expanding cooperation with GIDS to deepen local manufacturing and localize technology across several defense-related fields.

He noted that both sides plan to explore additional areas of collaboration by leveraging the organization’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.