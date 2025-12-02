Arab Finance: Raya Customer Experience (RAYA CX) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RSVP, the oldest provider of contact center services in the UK, to expand its operations in Europe and the MENA region, according to a bourse filing.

The partnership will reinforce the company’s position as one of the world's leading providers of contact center services and operations management.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Contract Centre Expo 2025 in London, with the participation of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

It reflects ITIDA's commitment to supporting international partnerships and enhancing the global presence of Egyptian companies.

Moreover, the agreement highlights Egypt's competitive capabilities in providing outsourcing and contact center services on a global scale.

This collaboration aligns with the two companies' objectives to boost innovation, expand cross-border cooperation, and offer advanced services that support global customer expansion. This is in addition to creating new job opportunities in Egypt to provide cross-border services to the British market.

On the sidelines of the Cairo ICT 2025 exhibition, which was recently held in November, the EGX-listed company inked an MoU with Wilzy Securities Brokerage.

