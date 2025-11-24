EDGE Group has closed its participation at Dubai Airshow 2025 (DAS 2025) on a high, marking its sixth anniversary as one of the world’s fastest growing defence and technology groups, and leveraging its position as the largest exhibitor at the world-leading aerospace exhibition to announce one of the most ambitious launches in its history.

As many as 42 new products and solutions were launched at the event, including the groundbreaking Omen VTOL, the first solution in the ambitious EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance, a unique co-development joint venture partnership with US autonomous systems innovator, Anduril. Several other aerial platforms were introduced in addition to diverse systems covering propulsion, autonomy, space technologies, and smart weapons, taking the overall EDGE product portfolio to over 250 solutions – a staggering 733% increase since its launch in 2019.

The group signed 21 agreements at the airshow, including a major cooperation agreement with Indonesia’s Republikorp, which will result in a landmark $7 billion contract with the Indonesian Armed Forces – EDGE Group’s largest international deal to date; a partnership with Spain’s Indra to support European defence programmes; and an agreement which is the latest step towards the establishment of a joint venture with Leonardo. Other significant agreements were signed with global players including, among others, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hanwah Aerospace, ASELSAN, and Magnaghi Aerospace Group.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, commenting at the close of DAS 2025, said: "At this year’s edition of Dubai Airshow, we have demonstrated how EDGE continues to push boldly past existing boundaries to disrupt the industry across the air and space domains.

“EDGE today remains an example of how a country the size of the UAE can rapidly grow and progress on a global scale in these critical domains, long monopolised by the legacy industry giants, by pure self-determination, by investing in the people and technologies of tomorrow, and by forging valuable international partnerships where we can achieve common goals. Two years will fly by quickly and at DAS 2027 we are confident that EDGE will again shake-up the status quo and astound the industry with its latest advancments."

EDGE Group was launched at Dubai Airshow 2019 to great industry fanfare and has risen rapidly to be become one of the world’s leading industry players, developing technologically advanced solutions and bringing them to market from design to production in record speed and quality. Today, the group is active in over 100 countries and has recorded annual revenues of approximately US$ 4.9 billion, with an international order backlog of US$ 21.1 billion. 76% of total sales in 2025, approximately $3.7 billion, were exports.

EDGE employs 17,900 skilled employees from 95 countries.

