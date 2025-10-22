AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday inaugurated the Aqaba Digital Hub, Jordan’s first fully-integrated digital project, and one of the largest data centres and digital infrastructure facilities in the region.

The Crown Prince toured the facilities of the Aqaba Digital Hub and was briefed by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eyad Abu Khorma, about the project. The hub includes the largest data centre in the Kingdom, with an area of approximately 17,000 square metres, and an operational capacity of up to 12 megawatts, and is ready to host artificial intelligence technologies, according to a Royal Court statement.

Abu Khorma said the project, established through Jordanian expertise, hosts the Kingdom’s first marine cable landing station with an open access policy, reinforcing Jordan’s role as an independent digital gateway directly connected to international networks.

He added that the project includes three submarine cables that strengthen Jordan’s position as a key point of connection between Asia, Africa, and Europe, in addition to two other cables currently in the process of being connected to the Aqaba Digital Hub.

The hub includes Jordan’s first neutral data exchange centre, and the fastest growing in the region. It enables the hosting of public and private cloud services, as well as an integrated security system that includes a security operations centre and a secure access platform, making the Kingdom a regional destination for hosting sensitive systems utilised by government agencies and the financial sector.

The hub also includes facilities for training and qualifying young people in the fields of information technology and cyber security, as well as data and artificial intelligence centres, and a centre for electronic games and digital content production.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

